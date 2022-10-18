Not long after the guilty verdict in a Salinas courtroom, Central Coast residents began to react to the finding in a saga that began 26 years ago with the disappearance of Kristin Smart outside a Cal Poly dorm.

"I moved to California the year she disappeared," said Tiffany Wilson, as she left flowers at a well-known Arroyo Grande sign that calls for "Justice for Kristin."

"I’ve been following the case the whole time. Finally, the family will have a little bit of closure — along with the community. It’s pretty awesome. I’m dropping some stuff off here and I'll go by the memorial at the Dinosaur Caves Park," she said.

Paul Flores was convicted of first-degree murder in the case Tuesday by a Monterey County jury, and a separate jury found his father, Ruben Flores, not guilty of accessory after the fact.

Those who have been affected by Smart's 1996 disappearance, a story that has hung over the Central Coast, felt obligated to pay their respects Tuesday. Some, like Wilson, left purple balloons and flowers at the long-standing sign in Arroyo Grande that has long featured Smart’s photo, showcasing her blonde hair and bright smile.

Others brought similar items to Dinosaur Caves Park near Pismo Beach. The news also reached the Cal Poly campus in San Luis Obispo, where Smart was a student when she disappeared on May 25, 1996. Flores, who was also a student at Cal Poly at the time of Smart’s disappearance, was the last person to see her alive when the two left an off-campus party.

Lily Leal said that the Central Coast community "is happy that [prosecutors] were finally able to put the pieces together and find him guilty. Finally, after 26 years, Paul Flores is guilty."

Purple ribbons and bows also adorned street lights on Branch Street in Arroyo Grande. Purple was Smart's favorite color.

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong offered comment Tuesday.

“Kristin Smart’s disappearance is a tragic part of our Cal Poly community’s history, and our university has closely watched the case, hoping throughout for justice for Kristin and resolution for her family,” Armstrong said in a statement. “Today’s guilty verdict is a welcome development in the pursuit of justice, and our university community hopes this brings some comfort and a measure of resolution to Kristin’s loved ones.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Denise and Stan Smart and family."

The university also said it is providing support services for campus community members "who may be feeling a range of emotions in response to the verdicts announced today."

Students can find support through Campus Health & Wellbeing, including both Safer and Counseling Services. The school said counseling services will hold a drop-in support space on Wednesday and a student-led vigil is being planned for Friday.

— Staff Photographer Randy De La Peña contributed to this report.