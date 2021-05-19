The Central Coast should focus on its key strengths — tourism, agriculture, hospitality and certain high-tech industries — in a collaborative regional approach to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to two presenters in a REACH Central Coast webinar Wednesday.

But the recovery of jobs, the expansion of businesses and providing more housing at lower costs to help those hurt the most by the pandemic — lower-income residents and people of color — are also priorities in the economic recovery, they said.

The keynote speakers were Bruce Katz, a pioneer of the “New Localism” that looks at how social, economic and environmental challenges are addressed by change instituted by cities and metropolitan areas; and Josh Williams, founder of BW Research Partnership that analyzes changes in the working world and what they mean for individuals, households and businesses.

“Central Coast Road to Recovery” was presented by REACH Central Coast, the Regional Economic Action Coalition of public, private and civic leaders working toward inclusive economic prosperity, and focused on Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and their 15 cities.

“Fragmentation is not an excuse,” Katz said of the region’s demographics, noting the area is so competitive because it’s not only on the California coast but also has agriculture and high-tech industries spinning off Vandenberg Space Force Base.

“Collaboration to compete is the order of the day,” Katz said. “Choose one thing that cuts across all municipalities … and focus on that.”

Asked which should be tackled first, jobs or housing, Katz responded that job recovery, job growth and business expansion are top priority, but housing is just as important.

“In California you have to do both,” he said. “You don’t have an option.”

As far as the potential for a wind farm off the coast, Katz said to think of it as more than clean energy, because the big impact would be on the entire energy grid and the job market.

He said it would involve the construction of giant turbines, their placement, their maintenance and training people to maintain them.

“It could be a big job generator,” he said.

Williams said the pandemic had little or no economic impact on the highest wage earners and the greatest impact on those in lower-wage jobs — 50% or more tourism and retail jobs were lost.

“Those least able to afford it have lost jobs,” he said.

Yet now that the economy is starting to recover, employers say they are having trouble finding qualified workers, and Williams attributed some of that to the high cost and low supply of child care, noting 2 of every 5 adults said they altered their work to care for children.

He said remote working will increase, leading to unused office spaces that could be converted to housing, but infrastructure will need to be improved, particularly broadband availability, noting up to 1 in 4 people don’t have internet access at home.

Williams said tourism and hospitality will come back.

“This is an opportunity where the Central Coast can really grow,” he said. “I think visitor experiences are going to be important.”

While online retail shopping increased, it’s unclear yet whether small businesses will embrace online sales or if consumers will return to more in-person buying.

But Williams advised prioritizing infrastructure improvements, with online bandwith and energy being the first concern, followed by transportation, water and health care.