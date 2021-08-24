Local nonprofit American Veterans United will hold a monthly general meeting at 11 a.m. Aug. 28 at the American Legion Post 211, 636 North H Street in Lompoc.
The nonprofit aims to help veterans and their families, including those seeking support with benefits and claims.
Veterans living on the Central Coast are invited to attend.
Merchandise will be on sale at the meeting, and a 50/50 raffle will take place afterward.
Meetings are typically held on the fourth Saturday of each month. Per County Health guidelines, masks are required to attend.
For more information, contact Henry Alfaro at 805 529-1313, email avuinc@yahoo.com, or go to https://avuinc.org
