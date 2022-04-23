After Thursday and Friday’s rain showers, the classic springtime northwesterly winds of the Central Coast will kick in later this week.
A pattern of fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds developing during the afternoon, decreasing and shifting out of the northeast (Santa Lucia) during the night and morning will start Saturday and will continue through Monday as high pressure rebuilds over Central California. This pattern will produce mostly clear skies, except for areas of morning ground fog in the valleys. This condition will also produce warmer weather, with the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) reaching into the low to mid-80s, while the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) the mid to high-70s. The beaches will reach into the 60s.
A pattern of moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds developing during the afternoon, decreasing during the night and morning will start Tuesday and will continue through next Friday. This condition will allow the marine layer to return along the coastline during the overnight with pockets of fog and mist.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
43/71 46/77 49/79 48/73 49/72 45/67 46/66 48/71
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
39/76 41/83 44/86 45/83 44/80 43/79 43/77 45/80
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
45/70 49/77 52/78 50/74 49/71 48/69 46/67 49/72
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will decrease to between 50 and 52 degrees on Saturday and remain at this level though Tuesday, further lowering to 48 to 50 degrees on Wednesday into next Friday.
Surf Report
Strong to gale-force northwesterly winds off the Northern and Central California coastline will generate a 7- to 9-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea/swell (with a 5- to 15-second period) on Saturday, decreasing to 5 to 7 feet (with a 7- to 14-second period) on Sunday into Monday.
This northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell will build to 7 to 9 feet (with a 7- to 14-second period) on Tuesday and will remain at this level through next Friday.