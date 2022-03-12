A strong ridge of high pressure over the Central Coast will produce a pattern of moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia winds during the night and morning, shifting out of the northwest during the afternoon and continuing through Saturday. This condition will produce cold mornings and mild afternoons, with areas of low marine clouds developing along the shoreline during the evening.
High temperatures will range between the high 60s to low 70s in the inland and coastal valleys. Overnight lows will drop to the low 30s inland and high 30s to mid-40 closer to the coast.
A trough of low pressure will develop along the Central California shoreline on Sunday. This system will usher in a classic springtime Central Coast weather pattern with strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds during late morning and afternoon and low marine clouds with areas of fog and mist developing during night and morning. These gale-force northwesterly winds will start as if on cue with the transition to daylight saving time on Sunday and will continue through next week.
The long-range models indicate a chance of rain next on March 19.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
37/68 41/70 45/73 44/70 45/71 47/75 46/71 48/68
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
34/75 37/74 40/76 43/75 41/74 38/77 40/78 41/76
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
38/67 43/68 44/71 45/68 45/70 46/73 45/70 47/67
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 52 and 55 degrees through Friday.
Surf Report
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 13-second period) is forecast along our coastline today through Sunday morning.
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 16-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Sunday afternoon through Monday, increasing to 6 to 8 feet (with a 7- to 20-second period) on Tuesday and will remain at this height but with a gradually shorter period through next Friday.