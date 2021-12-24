The Eastern Pacific High acts like a gigantic roadblock, pushing the storm track further northward. This month, the Eastern Pacific High shifted 2,500 miles to the northwest of California, allowing the upper-level winds to move southward and take direct aim at California. In other words, the door is open to tempests. The long-range models predict that this 1,041 millibar high will remain anchored in its current position through the end of the year.
Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly winds, partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures are forecast on Friday afternoon into Christmas morning, giving a break for Santa Claus.
A cold front will bring a shot of unseasonably frigid air, fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) southerly winds and rain on Christmas Day. Snow levels along the Central Coast will lower to 3,000 feet on Christmas. High temperatures on Christmas will only reach the 50s. Snow levels in the Sierra Nevada could get down to 2,000 feet or even slightly lower by Christmas night into early Sunday. The Christmas Day system should produce between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain.
Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds, partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are forecast for Sunday.
On Monday, another low-pressure system will produce moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) southwesterly winds and rain. At this time, between 0.50 and 0.75 of an inch of rain is forecast, with low snow levels.
A potentially intense storm could produce moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) southerly winds and heavy rain next Wednesday and Thursday, especially in the Santa Barbara/Ventura area.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
40/54 40/54 39/55 36/52 36/51 37/52 38/53 39/57
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
36/55 33/54 36/54 33/50 33/52 32/51 33/56 35/57
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
41/56 38/55 40/56 37/54 37/55 38/54 39/55 40/58
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Monday.
Surf Report
A 6- to 8-foot southerly (195-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 13-second period) is expected along our coastline Saturday, shifting out of the west-northwest (285-degree, deep-water) and remaining at this level on Sunday.
Moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) southwesterly winds will generate a 9- to 11-foot southwesterly (250-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) on Monday, decreasing to 6- to 8-feet by Tuesday.
Moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) southerly winds will generate a 10- to 12-foot (190-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 4- to 11-second period) next Wednesday and Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Generally cooler and unsettled weather is expected next week, with the next best chance for rain on Thursday. myhoneybakedfeedback
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.