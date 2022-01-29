A 564-decameter upper-level low-pressure system will move into the Southern California Bight on Saturday, producing variable amounts of high-level clouds throughout the Central Coast.
High temperatures on Saturday into Monday will range between the mid-60s and low 70s. Along with the high-level clouds will be a few areas of low clouds and fog along the coastline during the evening and night.
On Tuesday, a weak low-pressure system and associated cold front will move southward through the Central Coast. This system will produce fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds, allowing the marine layer with pockets of fog and mist to develop in the coastal regions during the night and morning.
These northwesterly winds will be followed by fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) and, at times, gusty northerly winds and clear skies on Wednesday. Colder air filtering into the Central Coast behind this low-pressure system will produce cooler temperatures. In fact, overnight lows will drop to the low to mid-30s. Widespread frost is a possibility on Wednesday and Thursday during the overnight.
At this time, dry weather with periods of gusty Santa Lucia winds will continue into the first half of February.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
40/67 39/69 41/67 42/64 34/64 33/62 35/68 37/70
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
37/68 36/72 37/70 37/67 33/65 32/66 34/68 35/71
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
42/65 41/68 43/65 41/63 37/63 35/64 36/67 40/69
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Monday.
Surf Report
Saturday's 3- to 5-foot west-northwesterly (280-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 13-second period) will continue at this level through Tuesday morning.
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 14-second period) on Tuesday afternoon, building to 6 to 8 feet (with a 5- to 15-second period) on Wednesday.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is expected on Thursday, dropping to 2 to 4 feet (with an 8- to 14-second period) next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Generally cooler and unsettled weather is expected next week, with the next best chance for rain on Thursday. myhoneybakedfeedback
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.