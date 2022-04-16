A more active weather pattern will develop this week with a greater chance of rainfall and a deeper more persistent marine layer with areas of night and morning fog and mist.
A 1,007 millibar low-pressure system will develop off the Northern California coastline on Friday. The associated cold front will move through the Central Coast on Saturday morning, producing moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) southerly winds, increasing clouds and light rain. Light rain will turn to scattered showers on Saturday afternoon, ending by Saturday night.
In the cold front's wake, isolated thunderstorm activity is possible on Saturday afternoon, mainly across the San Joaquin Valley and over the higher terrain of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Rainfall amounts are expected to range between 0.05 and 0.20 of an inch. A foot of new snow is expected in the Sierra Nevada above 5,000 and 7,000 feet.
Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds are predicted, with plenty of night and morning marine clouds, along with areas of fog and mist. Temperatures over this period will be seasonal, with mild overnight lows expected on Sunday into Wednesday.
Typhoon Malakas off the Japanese coastline will become extratropical as it moves northeastward into the Northern Pacific. The storm is forecast to take aim at California and may produce gusty southerly winds and widespread rain throughout the Central Coast from Thursday into next Friday.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
45/62 44/68 43/67 48/67 45/68 45/67 47/61 48/62
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
42/69 38/77 40/76 44/73 38/74 40/71 42/65 43/67
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
44/63 45/66 45/68 49/66 47/65 47/66 48/62 49/63
Seawater Temperatures
Relentless northwesterly winds have increased upwelling along the Central Coast. Consequently, seawater temperatures have dropped to a chilly 49 degrees at the Diablo Canyon waverider buoy. Seawater temperatures will range between 49 and 52 degrees through Tuesday.
Surf Report
A 2- to 4-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) will develop along our coastline on Saturday morning, followed by 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 12-second period) on Saturday afternoon into Thursday morning.
Typhoon Malakas off the Japanese coastline is forecast to become extratropical as it moves northeastward into the Northern Pacific. This storm is expected to produce a 9- to 11-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) along our coastline on Thursday afternoon into next Saturday.