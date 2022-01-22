Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds will develop Friday night into Saturday morning. These northeasterly winds could gust to 55 mph in the coastal canyons, passes and gaps.
A pattern of gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds developing during the night and morning, decreasing and shifting out of the northwest during the afternoon will continue through Monday.
Except for areas of low clouds and fog along the coastline during the evening, and fog in the inland valleys during the night and morning, this condition will produce mostly clear and dry weather with cold mornings and above-normal temperatures in the afternoon through Monday. Over this period, dense tule fog in the San Joaquin Valley could persist throughout the day.
Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly to southerly winds on Tuesday into Thursday should allow the marine layer with areas of fog and mist to develop along the coastline. Otherwise, dry weather will continue through the end of January. Long-range guidance continues to hint at a possible pattern shift in early February, which may allow for precipitation to return as the storm track drops south.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
41/75 44/71 43/68 44/67 46/68 44/67 45/67 44/68
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
37/71 36/69 35/68 36/69 37/71 39/72 38/67 37/68
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
40/70 45/72 41/71 43/68 44/67 45/65 44/68 43/68
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Monday.
Surf Report
Saturday's 4- to 6-foot west-northwesterly (280-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 15-second period) will remain at this level through Sunday. A 6- to 8-foot west-northwesterly (280-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) will arrive along our shoreline the following Monday and Tuesday.
Generally cooler and unsettled weather is expected next week, with the next best chance for rain on Thursday.
