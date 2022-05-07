Batten down the hatches! A prolonged period of relentless gale-force northwesterly winds will begin on Saturday afternoon. These spring gales will continue through Friday as a 1,036-millibar Eastern Pacific High remains firmly anchored off Northern California and a series of low-pressure systems move southward down the California coastline.
This condition will produce a pattern of moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph with gusts to 55+ mph) northwesterly winds during the afternoon, decreasing and shifting out of the north-northwest during the night and morning, starting Saturday afternoon and continuing through next Friday.
A late-season, low-pressure system will rotate through Central California on Monday into Tuesday, resulting in variable amounts of mid- to high-level clouds. More importantly, it will also bring a cooler air mass to the Central Coast with the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) only reaching the mid-60s on Monday and Tuesday, with overnight lows in the mid-30s. The gale-force northwesterly winds will make it feel even colder.
A cold front could produce a few scattered rain showers on Wednesday and Thursday. A return to fair and warmer weather looks likely next weekend.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
49/70 43/66 41/63 39/62 40/64 44/69 45/70 46/72
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
43/76 40/71 37/67 35/66 36/68 38/74 40/78 41/80
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
48/66 44/64 45/60 42/59 42/61 44/65 44/67 47/70
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 48 and 50 degrees though Friday.
Surf Report
A 12- to 14-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 13-second period) is forecast on Saturday afternoon through Sunday.
This northwesterly sea and swell will lower to 6 to 8 feet (with a 7- to 11-second period) on Monday and will remain at this level through next Friday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere:
A 2- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (215-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) will remain at this height but with a gradually shorter period through Sunday.