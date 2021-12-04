The last few weeks have seen warm, dry and mostly tranquil weather, however, the pattern is expected change to windy, cooler and perhaps even wet.
The marine layer will persist along the coastline through Saturday morning. Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds on Saturday afternoon, followed by moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds on Saturday night through Monday morning, will produce clear skies and warmer temperatures.
Today’s high temperatures will reach the mid-60s to low 70s in the coastal (San Luis Obispo) and inland (Paso Robles) valleys, while the beaches will range between the mid-50s and low 60s.
A weak 1,011 millibar low-pressure system and associated cold front will move through the Central Coast later on Monday into Tuesday. This system will produce partly cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds. On Wednesday, these winds will decrease and the marine layer will redevelop in the coastal regions.
A more robust low-pressure system is expected to produce moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds, rain showers and below-average temperatures next Thursday and Friday.
It is nearly two weeks out, so confidence is low. With that said, the longer-range models are advertising a stormy weather pattern for Northern and Central California with gale-force southerly winds, high southerly seas and heavy precipitation in mid-December. Stay tuned.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
43/62 46/75 45/67 44/66 43/67 47/64 43/65 41/63
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
41/65 44/80 45/74 41/72 39/72 40/68 39/66 40/65
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
45/60 46/76 47/68 45/67 47/68 46/65 42/66 41/64
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 56 and 58 degrees through Sunday, decreasing to 54 to 56 degrees on Monday into Wednesday. Seawater temperatures will further lower to 52 and 54 degrees next Thursday and Friday.
Surf Report
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 13-second period) on Saturday afternoon through Sunday.
Gale-force northwesterly winds will generate a 7- to 9-foot (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) on Monday into Tuesday, decreasing to 4- to 6-feet on Wednesday.
Moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds will generate an 11- to 13-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) next Thursday and Friday.
Generally cooler and unsettled weather is expected next week, with the next best chance for rain on Thursday.
