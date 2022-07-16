An upper-level high over the Four Corners region will continue to produce warm temperatures in the inland areas and marine low clouds along the coastline. In other words, a repetitive weather pattern that is reminiscent of the plot of the movie "Groundhog Day" will persist, but a change in the weather pattern could develop next week.
Saturday’s fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds will produce mostly clear skies along the coastline with highs in the 60s. This weekend’s high temperatures will range from the mid-70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) and the low 90s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez).
The afternoon northwesterly winds will decrease to moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) levels on Sunday into Wednesday as a 1,009 millibar low-pressure system develops over Point Conception. Consequently, the marine layer will be more persistent (No-Sky July) along the immediate coastline with cooler temperatures at the beaches. The marine low clouds will spread inland during the night and morning with areas of fog and pockets of mist, clearing by the afternoon.
The afternoon northwesterly winds will increase the fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) levels on Thursday into next Saturday, creating a greater amount of clearing along the beaches during the day.
For next week, the long-range numerical models — the oracles of long-range weather forecasting — have been advertising the return of monsoonal moisture to the Central Coast. That phenomenon is part of a seasonal pattern called the North American monsoon. When it occurs, we often experience higher relative humidity levels and plenty of virga — visible streaks of rain that fall from a cloud but evaporate before reaching the ground. In other words, it changes our dry and comfortable climate to a humid, subtropical and sticky one reminiscent of Florida. That condition can also bring rain and thunderstorms to a typically dry time of the year.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
56/78 56/77 55/76 56/72 55/74 55/73 54/72 52/74
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
57/92 58/92 58/90 57/88 55/88 55/89 56/90 57/91
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
55/73 55/73 54/72 55/70 54/70 54/70 54/69 53/70
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 to 58 degrees through Friday.
Surf Report
Saturday’s 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) will remain at this level into Sunday. A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) will develop on Monday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet with the same period on Tuesday into Wednesday.
Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds will generate a 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) on Thursday through next Saturday.