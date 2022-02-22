Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries are requesting input from community members about new book titles they would like to see purchased, as an expanded book budget is anticipated for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

Library members can recommend titles to be added to the collection by using the "Suggest a Purchase" form located on the library website at GoletaValleyLibrary.org.

In other news, while Solvang, Buellton and Goleta branches are part of the Black Gold Cooperative Library System that allows for the sharing of book catalogs and enables materials to be borrowed by its patrons, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo libraries will be separating from the system July 1.

With the change in service, Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley library members are asked to return borrowed materials to be shipped back to the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo branches. As of June 30, library members will no longer be able to return Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo materials to any of the Goleta branches, library officials said.

They noted that after June 30, anything checked out from the wider network must be returned to its respective location by the library member.

Looking ahead, Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries are working behind the scenes to transition the circulation system to an open-source software called Koha, officials announced. The same company currently hosts the library’s user-friendly online catalog which debuted last fall.

The changeover is expected to take place on Monday, April 25. Additional details will be announced.

Any questions about the changes in services can be directed to goletavalleylibrary@cityofgoleta.org.

President Abe Lincoln impersonator stopping by Bethania Church in Solvang Nationally renowned historian and President Abraham Lincoln impersonator John Voehl will stop by Bethania Lutheran Church on Sunday, March 13,…