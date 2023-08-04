For me, the most inspirational moment of our recent trip to the nation’s capital occurred one night, around midnight, while strolling through the Jefferson Memorial.

To see it in the dark like that, with the inside of the dome glowing softly through the columns, the Washington Monument beaming across the Tidal Basin, and reflections of light rippling on the surface of the water, gave it a particularly reverential tone. And the fact that there were hardly any people there made it special and easier to take in.

Inscribed on the marble walls, on the interior of the circular structure, are four quotations reflecting Jefferson’s views on religion, law, education, morality, and ultimately slavery, including a passage from the Declaration of Independence, of which he was the primary author.

The one that struck me immediately, and deeply, appears on the southeast wall, which reads: “I am not an advocate for frequent changes in laws and constitutions, but laws and institutions must go hand-in- hand with the progress of the human mind. As [the mind] becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths discovered and manners and opinions change, with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also to keep pace with the times. We might as well require a man to wear still the coat which fitted him when a boy as civilized society to remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors.”

It brought to mind our present Supreme Court and the confirmation hearings its members had to go through before being appointed to the bench?

I’m no legal scholar, but I do know that there’s a split among and between judges and politicians at all levels of government, and in the minds of the public too, as to how the constitution should be viewed, applied, understood, interpreted, enforced, and amended.

On one hand, you have people who think that the meaning of the constitutional text was fixed at the time each provision was written and ratified; that the words mean the same thing now as they did then; and that meaning should never change.

The people who fall into this camp are sometimes referred to as “originalists.” In contrast are those who believe that constitutional law must change in response to changing circumstances and values. These individuals purport to favor a “living constitution;” one that does not remain static or become obsolete. This includes the process by which we formally change laws, as well as a consideration of whether the same laws should be applied differently over time.

Take for instance, the 14th Amendment. In 1866, Congress passed a law saying, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States are citizens of the United States and the state where they reside,” and “no State shall deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

It didn’t say “all men,” though it did, at the time, only apply to men, nor did it stipulate rights, privileges or immunities based on skin color, religious beliefs, sexual behaviors, gender identity, or any other divisive way of grouping people. It just said, “all persons,” period.

Here we are, more than 150 years later, still trying to understand what we mean or want to mean by the words “equal protection under the law for all persons.” There’s even a push now, given our current immigration problems, to change the law, so that being born in the U.S. would no longer automatically confer citizenship.

Seems to me, most of us, unknowingly, want an amalgamation of originalism and a living constitution based on our own interests, views and preferences.

I once had a boss who would say, in business, our strategies must change over time, but our core values must never change. It’s the same with the law; the principles and values must remain constant while the provisions and applications must change.

With the Jefferson inscription in mind, it occurs to me that resisting the changes that come with time, experience and learning, is more than a refusal to change laws, institutions, or clothes. It is to oppose, or perhaps be afraid of or intimated by, the progress of the mind.