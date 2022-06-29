It’s like asking – why should I eat healthy food, or why should I exercise, or why should I get enough sleep. The answer … is that it allows you to live better and longer, and by better, I mean with greater vitality and less illness and discomfort.

It’s the same with optimism. People wonder — why should I be hopeful, and why should I think things will be OK?

If you believe in the science then it’s because, according to a vast body of reliable research, optimism, like exercise, diet and sleep, leads to longer life and better quality of life.

The data show that there is a significant correlation between optimism and the following:

• Healthy heart — a 35% lower incidence of heart disease;

• Healthy blood pressure — 33% lower;

• Healthy lipid profile (higher HDL cholesterol and lower triglyceride readings);

• Healthy blood sugar, lower incidence of diabetes;

• Healthy immune response, greater resistance to infection;

• Lower cortisol levels, which indicates the amount of stress; and

• Longevity — 15% longer lifespan; a 50% greater chance of living past 85; a 14% lower chance of early death (meaning, earlier than the average age); and a 55% lower chance of death by all causes.

(That last one cracks me up because it makes it sound like if you’re optimistic, you have a 55% better chance of not dying, when in fact the chance that we will die is 100% for all of us, as far as we know. It brings to mind the skit where Richard Pryor is the preacher delivering a eulogy, and he says, “The ultimate test is whether or not you can survive death; so far, we do not know anyone who has passed the ultimate test!”)

Some might say that’s a two-way street. It’s easy to feel optimistic when: you’re able to pay your bills, work at a job you like, when your body’s not broken and neither is your heart, and when you’re happy at home, with family and friends. … which reminds me of the William Blake poem, sung by Van Morrison on his Sense of Wonder album, which includes lines like:

… It is an easy thing to triumph in the summer’s sun,

… to sing on the wagon loaded with corn,

… when the red blood is fill’d with wine and with the marrow of lambs.

… It is an easy thing to rejoice in the tents of prosperity.

... Thus could I sing and thus rejoice: 'but it is not so with me.'

Some people think that optimism and pessimism are personality traits, characteristic properties that define who and how you are.

Another theory sees them as storytelling styles that reflect the ways in which we perceive and understand the stressful or adverse events in our life. According to this theory, optimism can be learned and developed, and thus, we can enjoy the health and well-being benefits associated with it by changing the story — we tell ourselves.

Others think that, in the face of the existential threats posed by climate change and environmental upheaval, and with such widespread, far-reaching, blatant corruption that goes unpunished, it is unrealistic to be optimistic.

Maybe … but maybe what’s even more unrealistic is expecting that some kind of positive change is magically just going to happen without being part of that change from the inside out.

Besides, regardless of however much time or faith or confidence you might have — or not — the aim is the same: to live as well and as fully as you can in the time that you do have.

What’s the underlying principle of electric vehicles | Ron Colone For the past 140 years, the industrialized world has run on fossil fuels — coal, petroleum and natural gas — to heat and power our homes and businesses, and to fuel vehicles. The modern world — comprised of products ...

A problem worse than the empty shelves | Ron Colone Though it doesn’t appear anywhere on the list of top-selling products, convenience is, perhaps, the thing that corporate America has been selling most aggressively since the end of World War II ...