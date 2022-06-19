Chris Stubbs, who has been serving as interim supervisor of the Los Padres National Forest since November, has been named to the position permanently, U.S. Forest Service officials said this week.
He succeeds Kevin Elliott, who retired last October following a 42-year career with the agency.
Stubbs, who will assume his new role June 26, currently serves as the deputy forest supervisor for Los Padres, a position he has held since 2019.
Prior to that, he was superintendent for the Monocacy National Battlefield, a Civil War battlefield that straddles the Monocacy Rover southeast of Frederick, Maryland, where he was responsible for management and operations of the national park unit.
During his 30 years of federal service, Stubbs has also worked for the Bureau of Land Management and the National Park Service.
A native of Virginia, he holds a master of science degree in forestry, with a concentration in outdoor recreation planning, from Virginia Tech and a bachelor of arts degree in government and foreign affairs from the University of Virginia.
Stubbs said he is eager to keep building on the relationships with partners he started more than two years ago.
“I look forward to collaborating with stakeholders who share our commitment to restoring and sustaining our landscapes and providing benefits and ecological services in a challenging, changing environment,” he said.
Stubbs lives with his wife in Santa Barbara.
