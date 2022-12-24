A significant change in the weather pattern is expected on Tuesday as a storm is forecast to produce gale-force southerly winds and much-needed rain.
In the meantime, a ridge of high pressure will produce fresh to strong winds (19 to 31 mph with gusts to 40 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) on Saturday into Christmas morning.
These winds will create primarily clear skies. High temperatures will reach the mid to high-70s throughout the Central Coast, with a few inland valleys (Santa Ynez) reaching the low-80s on Christmas Day.
Monday will be a transitional day as the area of high pressure responsible for the warm weather and gusty offshore winds breaks down, and a trough of low pressure develops along the West Coast. The winds will shift out of the south and decrease to gentle levels while mid to high-level clouds increase and temperatures drop.
An intense cold front strengthened by vigorous upper-level winds will move over the Central Coast with strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) southerly winds and between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds and widely scattered rain showers are forecast on Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.
At this time, dry weather is expected on Thursday, with another cold front producing rain on Friday.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
46/75 46/76 45/68 46/59 49/61 46/59 49/62 44/58
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
40/74 45/81 41/73 42/63 44/64 42/62 47/61 41/59
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
42/73 46/72 41/66 43/61 49/60 46/58 50/63 45/57
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Friday.
Surf Report
A 4- to 6-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 17-second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday through Sunday.
An 8- to 10-foot westerly (275-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 12- to 14-second period) will develop along our coastline on Monday, increasing to 10- to 12-feet (with a 14- to 16-second period) on Tuesday.
This westerly swell is forecast to peak on Wednesday at 12- to 14-feet (with a 13- to 15-second period), decreasing on Thursday.
This Date in Weather History (Dec. 24):
1982 - A major winter storm struck Colorado producing heavy snow and blizzard conditions. A record two feet of snow was reported at Stapleton Airport in Denver, which was shut down for 33 hours.
Up to 44 inches of snow fell in the foothills surrounding Denver. The storm hurt the ski industry as skiers were unable to make it out of Denver to the slopes, and the closed airport became a campground for vacationers. (23rd-25th) (Storm Data)
1983 - The temperature plunged to 50 degrees below zero at Williston ND to equal their all-time record. Minneapolis MN reported an afternoon high of 17 degrees below zero, and that evening strong northerly winds produced wind chill readings of 100 degrees below zero in North Dakota. (The National Weather Summary)
2021 - A cold front will bring a shot of unseasonably frigid air, fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) southerly winds, and rain on Christmas Day. Snow levels along the Central Coast will lower to 3,000 feet on Christmas. High temperatures on Christmas will only reach the 50s.
Snow levels in the Sierra Nevada could get down to 2,000 feet or even slightly lower by Christmas night into early Sunday.