The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians presented the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center with check for $12,000 as part of the Chumash Casino Resort's Project Pink campaign held annually to during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Throughout the month of October, the resort sold pink-colored snacks, sweets, specialty desserts and drinks in its various eateries, with a portion of the proceeds going toward the campaign.
This year’s sales totaled $6,331, and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation matched that amount, dollar for dollar, resulting in a $12,662 donation to Ridley-Tree Cancer Center which serves patients throughout Santa Barbara County regardless of means to pay.
“We are so grateful to the Chumash Casino Resort and its employees for a successful Project Pink campaign and are honored to receive this financial gift,” shared Matt Baumann, vice president of oncology at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.
“These funds will allow us to become even more equipped during a challenging season as we advance breast cancer research and treatment, improving survival and quality of life for thousands of patients. We consider it a privilege to serve those facing a cancer diagnosis and are deeply touched when members of our community recognize this commitment and offer their support.”
October’s Project Pink campaign was led by a team of imaginative chefs who recreated the familiar lineup of Project Pink sweets and debuted an assortment of new ones, with the newest items making their debut: cherry matcha cake, pink velvet whoopie pie and pistachio rosewater tart.
“Year after year, our hardworking Food and Beverage team demonstrates its dedication to shedding light on breast cancer awareness,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We are proud to see these much-needed funds go toward improving the survival and quality of life of patients in Santa Barbara County.”
For more information on the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, visit cfsb.org/giving-to-cfsb/give-now/.