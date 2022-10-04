The Chumash Casino Resort officially kicked off the annual Project Pink campaign Saturday in observance of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month — a campaign in October that aims to bring attention to the value of screening and early detection while raising funds for cancer research.

All month long, the property's Food and Beverage Department will have meticulously-crafted creations on display and for purchase at participating eateries that include chocolate molds of high heel shoes, flat shoes and purses, among others.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, which is supported by the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, a resort spokesman said. A dollar-for-dollar matching grant from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation will also be donated.

The edible works of art will join a bevy of delectable desserts for sale — all themed pink — in the resort’s Grains & Grounds dessert case that include Cherry Matcha Cake, Pink Velvet Whoopie Pie, Chocolate Raspberry Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Hibiscus Coconut Cake, Red Velvet Cake and more.

“Our Food and Beverage Department pours hundreds of hours into the planning and preparation of our annual Project Pink campaign,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “It’s a win-win for both our guests who love the pink-colored creations and the beneficiaries that rely on these much-needed funds.”

For more information on menu items, visit www.chumashcasino.com/dining.