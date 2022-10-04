Pink-colored, delectable desserts for sale in the resort’s Grains & Grounds dessert case through October include Red Velvet Cake, Cherry Matcha Cake, Pink Velvet Whoopie Pie, Chocolate Raspberry Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Hibiscus Coconut Cake.
In observance of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the Chumash Casino Resort will have meticulously-crafted creations on display and for purchase that include chocolate molds of high heel shoes, flat shoes and purses, among others.
All month long, the property's Food and Beverage Department will have meticulously-crafted creations on display and for purchase at participating eateries that include chocolate molds of high heel shoes, flat shoes and purses, among others.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, which is supported by the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, a resort spokesman said. A dollar-for-dollar matching grant from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation will also be donated.
The edible works of art will join a bevy of delectable desserts for sale — all themed pink — in the resort’s Grains & Grounds dessert case that include Cherry Matcha Cake, Pink Velvet Whoopie Pie, Chocolate Raspberry Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Hibiscus Coconut Cake, Red Velvet Cake and more.
“Our Food and Beverage Department pours hundreds of hours into the planning and preparation of our annual Project Pink campaign,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “It’s a win-win for both our guests who love the pink-colored creations and the beneficiaries that rely on these much-needed funds.”
