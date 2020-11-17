You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chumash Casino Resort receives award for Zero Waste efforts, green building
0 comments
alert featured

Chumash Casino Resort receives award for Zero Waste efforts, green building

Five hotels, two restaurants in SY Valley earn consecutive Four Diamond Awards

The Chumash Casino Resort Hotel in Santa Ynez.

 Contributed Photo

The Chumash Casino Resort last week was named one of 10 recipients of the U.S. Green Building Council’s 2020 Leadership Award during the Greenbuild Virtual conference.

Joining Vanderbilt University in Nashville and eight others, the Chumash Casino Resort was recognized in part for its innovative approach to diverting waste and its TRUE Silver Zero Waste certification, which was awarded to the resort in 2019.

The building council described this year's recipients as being "at the forefront of green building and working to advance healthy, resilient and equitable buildings and communities," said a spokeswoman for the Chumash Casino Resort.

Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO of the U.S. Green Building Council and Green Business Certification Inc., said that between 2004 and 2008, the Chumash Casino Resort managed to reduce its total waste stream from 7.2 million pounds per year to 3.2 million.

“During the same period, it also increased recycling from 6% to 90%, established a food donation program to support local seniors, and developed a public education campaign highlighting best practices for the community,” Ramanujam added.

The leadership award, according to the U.S. Green Building Council, is presented to both public and private sector leaders who have shown a commitment in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), as well as Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance. The initiatives aim to enhance citywide sustainability and resilience, while introducing innovative waste management solutions.

In a statement following the virtual event, Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, said the recognition was an honor.

“We’re proud to be mentioned among such innovative groups and individuals who share our commitment to protecting the environment,” Kahn said.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Buellton Area CHP officers conducting enhanced patrols
Crime and Courts

Buellton Area CHP officers conducting enhanced patrols

  • Updated

Officers are being deployed on enhanced enforcement patrols along highways 101, 1, 154, 246 and 192, as well as such problem roadways as Ballard Canyon Road, looking for drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs, speeding, making unsafe turns and passing unsafely, the spokesman said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News