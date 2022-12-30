New Year's Eve will be a blast from the past as ultimate ‘80s new wave cover band, The Spazmatics, return to the Chumash Casino Resort on Saturday, Dec. 31.
The 1970s disco revival cover band is set to take the resort’s Samala Showroom stage at 9 p.m., kicking off the “New Year’s Eve Disco Boogie Ball.”
The Boogie Knights, originally formed in 1992 as a Halloween gag in Los Angeles, have built a global reputation, performing on various MTV programs, network television shows, film, major sporting events and live shows across the country and overseas — complete with choreography and decked out in polyester and ‘70s hairdos.
According to event organizers, attendees can expect to boogie to familiar dance hits such as Heatwave, K.C. and the Sunshine Band, The Bee Gees, Kool and the Gang, the Village People, Rick James, Earth, Wind and Fire and more.
The band also specializes in music from new wave favorites like Duran Duran, Men at Work, The Knack, Thomas Dolby, Men Without Hats, Berlin, The Cure and Devo, among others.
General admission tickets for the event are $50 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez,the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.