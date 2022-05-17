The public is invited to help celebrate Chumash Earth Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Kitiyepumu’ Park, located on the Santa Ynez Indian Reservation at 100 Via Juana Road.

The annual celebration is free and open to the public.

What is billed as a zero-waste event will be hosted by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Environmental Department and will feature activities for all ages including arts and crafts, a raffle, special appearances by Woodsy Owl and Smokey Bear, and a food truck with tacos and fry bread for sale.

The raffle will include a variety of prizes such as watercolor prints, an at-home composting unit, plants from the tribal nursery and Pendleton packable outdoor blankets.

Parking is free and available at the Tribal Hall, with shuttle service to Kitiyepumu’ Park.

Over a dozen local businesses and organizations are expected to be in attendance, including the U.S. Forest Service, Quail Springs Permaculture, Santa Barbara Permaculture and the Cheadle Center for Biodiversity. The tribe’s Culture, Education and Health departments will also at the event.

The first 150 people to register upon entry will receive a swag bag, said the spokesman who noted that attendees are encouraged to bring gently used clothing items for participation in a clothing swap.

For more information about the event, contact Melissa Mercer at mmercer@santaynezchumash.org.

