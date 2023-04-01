Kenneth Kahn was elected to a fourth term as Chumash tribal chairman, while Mike Lopez, Maxine Littlejohn, Gary Pace and Raul Armenta were re-elected to their seats on the business committee following a recent vote by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians to select its governing body.

The tribe’s chairman and committee members each serve two-year terms and are responsible for establishing policies and overseeing the legal and business affairs of the tribe while providing for the economic well-being of its members.

With his re-election, Kahn, 45, continues his 20 years of service in tribal government. He was first elected to the business committee in 2003 and became the youngest person ever, at age 25, to serve on the tribe’s board. He has been re-elected in seven consecutive terms, with stints as secretary-treasurer and vice chairman, before winning a special election in 2016 to become chairman.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as chairman for my tribe, and it’s an honor to work alongside this dedicated group of leaders who are committed to ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for our tribal community,” Kahn said.

In addition to his role in tribal government, Kahn is a member of the California Truth and Healing Council, representing the Central District since being appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020, and also serves as vice chair for the Native American Rights Fund, and board member for Unity Shoppe of Santa Barbara.

Lopez will serve a fifth consecutive term as the committee’s vice chairman.

Before being elected, Lopez spent 10 years on the Santa Ynez Gaming Commission. He currently serves as vice chairman for the California Nations Indian Gaming Association’s Executive Committee, and as a board member of the United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara County.

Littlejohn, also elected to her fifth consecutive term, will resume her role as secretary-treasurer. She was first elected to the business committee in 2000 and became secretary-treasurer in 2003. She then left to serve on the Santa Ynez Gaming Commission from 2005 to 2009, and was again elected to the business committee in 2015.

Pace enters his 11th consecutive term after joining the business committee in 2004 by winning a special election, and has been a member of the leadership team throughout the tribe’s economic growth over the past 20 years.

Armenta, who first joined the board in 2016 following a special election, returns for his fifth consecutive term. Prior to his ascension within the committee, he served nearly two decades on the Santa Ynez Gaming Commission.