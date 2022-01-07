The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians in December implemented a minimum wage increase to $17 per hour for nontipped, entry-level positions at its area properties.

The decision was made ahead of the newly instituted $15-an-hour wage minimum which took effect across the state on Jan. 1.

According to tribal CEO John Elliott, the increase will assist the organization with hiring in crucial areas such as custodial, hotel operations and food and beverage. “We have reassessed our compensation offering to attract quality candidates for open positions throughout the organization,” he said.

Other employees throughout the enterprise could also see an increase in compensation that is currently under review, the tribe announced.

In addition, the tribe announced two upcoming job fairs on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the Dick DeWees Community Center in Lompoc, and on Thursday, Jan. 13 at the Santa Maria Inn.

The job fair in Lompoc will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Santa Maria-area job fair will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the job fair announcement, full-time employees are offered competitive pay and benefits that include medical, dental and vision insurance, a 401(k) with a matching-funds program, tuition reimbursement and free shuttle service to and from the Chumash Casino Resort for Lompoc and Santa Maria residents.

Applicants are asked to arrive five minutes prior to their scheduled appointment, dress appropriately and bring a valid ID.

Walk-ins are welcome, however, candidates with appointments will be given priority. To schedule an interview, visit www.chumashcareers.com/were-hiring.

Chumash Charity Golf Classic raises $120K to benefit local agencies, schools Local nonprofit agencies, the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, each received a $40,000 donation from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians after a successful annual event.

Chumash Casino Resort raises $13K during Breast Cancer Awareness Month The Chumash Casino Resort raised more than $13,000 for Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria during its annual Project Pink campaign that featured pink-hued treats for sale at select eateries throughout October ...