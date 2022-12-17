Seventy-five members of the Solvang Senior Center enjoyed a decadent autumn meal on Nov. 9, hosted by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and TEAM Chumash.

As one of the most popular and highly anticipated dinner nights of the year, the hosts did not disappoint. They accommodated the needs of all members by providing curbside service for those who were unable to dine in.

“We would like to give thanks to Teresa Sat, chefs Levi and Sherlock, and all of the dedicated TEAM Chumash volunteers for continuing to serve our seniors above and beyond," said center Executive Director Ellen Albertoni. "They treat our seniors like the kings and queens that they are, put smiles on their faces, warm their hearts."

Enthusiastic volunteers served eager diners a first course of rich roasted pumpkin soup topped with Baharat-spiced yogurt and candied pepitas with a side of cornbread. This was followed by the entrée — a five-hour braised beef stew with cremini mushrooms, peas and carrots over freshly made campanelle pasta. The succulent dinner was topped off with Chef Levi’s mouthwatering dessert of pumpkin bread pudding, homemade ice cream and caramel sauce.

A beautiful evening of friendship and fun concluded with an update on the center’s building campaign delivered by Alan Hitt and Kathleen Campbell. Members had a chance to ask questions and share in the excitement of their future new home.

“It was very important to us to be able to recognize our hosts for not only the outstanding meals and support that they have graciously provided the center throughout the years, but also to recognize the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation for their tremendous contribution to the center’s building fund,” explained Campbell. “They have been one of the key supporters of this project as they support our mission statement of feeding the mind, body and spirit of our senior community.”

The center looks forward to continuing their long-standing tradition of monthly Wednesday Dinner Nights in 2023 once they are settled in at the Legion Wing.

“It is our goal to adhere to our daily, weekly and monthly routines as close as possible,” said Albertoni. “Members depend on us to be there for them and we expect ourselves to continue to fulfill their needs.”

In addition to a successful November dinner, on Thursday, Dec. 1, 95 Solvang Senior Center members kicked off the most wonderful time of the year with their annual December Christmas Luncheon at one of Solvang’s newest dining spots, Craft House at Corque.

Laughter and good cheer filled the air as members enjoyed each other’s company while dining on a scrumptious traditional Christmas turkey dinner.

Albertoni gave thanks to Melody Hildebrand and staff for helping to make the magical afternoon happen. The center board, staff and campaign committee delight in this annual event and look forward to saving the date again next year, Albertoni said.