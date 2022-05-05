It wasn’t until I moved to L.A. in my mid-20s that I’d ever even heard of Cinco de Mayo. I guess, because I grew up in a place that was settled by the French, and it was the French, or more accurately, the French fighting forces, led from afar by Napoleon Bonaparte’s nephew, who got their butts kicked by the Mexicans in the Battle of Puebla, which took place on Cinco de Mayo, 1862.

Either that or because the stores and markets, and the alcohol and snack industries, had yet to embrace it as a marketing theme.

It didn’t take me long to become an ardent enthusiast of Cinco de Mayo; it was like St. Patrick’s Day only with margaritas and (in my opinion) better food, as I prefer nachos, enchiladas, chile rellenos, tacos, and chips and salsa to corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, Irish stew, colcannon and soda bread — though I would never ever wish to appear disrespectful of Guinness on tap.

Those early Cinco(s) de Mayo(s) were celebrated in my local, popular, commercial, crowded Americanized Mexican restaurant. I used to go there for happy hour when I first started working after college because they put out a huge spread of free appetizers. So, for the discounted price of a margarita or two, I could also get dinner from trips to the tapas bar.

I didn’t know anybody, and I don’t think I ever did make any friends there, but I had fun, so I was happy to add Cinco de Mayo to the list of holidays I choose to embrace and celebrate.

I’d venture to guess that most of the people in that bar/restaurant thought we were celebrating Mexico’s Independence Day. I know I did, until an irate neighbor of mine, who grew up in Central America and who appeared jealous of all the hoopla surrounding May 5, explained to me that Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Battle of Puebla, which was but a one-day affair in a prolonged war between France and Mexico.

It started at daybreak, in a town halfway between Mexico City and the Gulf of Mexico, with 7,000 French troops going up against 2,000 Mexicans, and by sundown, it was over.

About 500 French soldiers and 100 Mexicans were killed. The Battle of Puebla represents “the triumph of the underdog.”

The actual Mexican Independence Day is celebrated later in the year on Sept. 16. It was on that date in 1810 that a radical Catholic priest pushing for Mexican independence delivered what it is known as the "Cry of Dolores,” referring to the name of the town in which his bell-ringing and public declaration took place, but also to the state of his parishioners, who suffered from “pain, grief and sorrow” — which is the English translation of the word “dolores.”

Unlike our Declaration of Independence, which was worked on, written down, discussed, edited, modified, agreed upon and signed by congressional representatives from each of the states, and which is preserved and kept in our National Archives Museum and duplicated for all to read, nobody actually knows exactly what was said in the "Cry of Dolores" as there is no transcript of it.

The general consensus, though, is that it must have included at least some of the following:

“A new dispensation comes to us today. Will you receive it? Will you free yourselves? Will you recover the lands stolen 300 years ago from your forefathers by the hated Spaniards? We must act ... Will you defend your religion and your rights? Long live Our Lady of Guadalupe! Death to bad government! Death to the Spaniards! Viva Mexico! Viva la Independencia!”

It became a battle cry, setting off a war for independence that would last 11 years.

So, to be clear, Sept. 16 celebrates Mexico’s independence from Spain, and Cinco de Mayo was Mexico against France …

… and, I, despite my gastrointestinal concerns, am delighted, once again, to seize upon an excuse for laughing and gathering and, maybe, going a little overboard with fun, food and drink.

