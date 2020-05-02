You are the owner of this article.
Citizens rally in Santa Maria to reopen California’s economy
About 50 protesters gathered near the Betteravia and Bradley roads intersection Saturday to rally for reopening California’s economy and ending coronavirus restrictions in defiance of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders.

People of all ages waved American flags and held up signs with such messages as “All jobs and freedoms are essential,” “Open up California,” “Give us our freedom back,” “I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful tyranny” and “Quarantine the sick, not the healthy.”

'Freedom is Essential': Solvang merchants, residents rally for town's reopening

Some of the motorists who passed the protesters honked their horns and waved, a few holding up small American flags, while others simply stared or ignored the group.

Among those who showed up to greet protesters was Andy Caldwell, the Republican candidate for the 24th Congressional District seat in the November election.

The rally was part of a movement of Freedom Rallies around the state demanding the government reopen businesses and public facilities to get the economy moving and put people back to work.

News Editor

Mike Hodgson is news editor at the Santa Ynez Valley News, where he writes about local government, special events and the people who live in the Valley. He has been a photographer, writer, news editor and managing editor at weekly newspapers since 1972

