Citizens rally in Santa Maria to reopen California’s economy

About 50 protesters gathered near the Betteravia and Bradley roads intersection Saturday to rally for reopening California’s economy and ending coronavirus restrictions in defiance of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders.
People of all ages waved American flags and held up signs with such messages as “All jobs and freedoms are essential,” “Open up California,” “Give us our freedom back,” “I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful tyranny” and “Quarantine the sick, not the healthy.”
Mike Hodgson is news editor at the Santa Ynez Valley News, where he writes about local government, special events and the people who live in the Valley. He has been a photographer, writer, news editor and managing editor at weekly newspapers since 1972
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Marian Regional Medical Center on Monday will start offering COVID-19 antibody testing for hospital patients with the help of a Santa Maria company, contributing to a clearer picture of the virus' spread in the county.
With Council Member Karen Waite strongly dissenting, Solvang City Council members voted 4-1 Monday to reopen city parks and to urge county and state officials to turn over phased reopening decisions to local jurisdictions.
Longtime Lompoc Valley Medical Center employee Lori Cornejo Morris was moved to tears this month when a parade of vehicles passed by her home with signs and messages of support as part of a “drive-by” retirement party organized by officials at LVMC.
Local governments in Santa Barbara County are unprepared to handle cyberattacks and must take immediate steps in order to prevent such attacks from occurring, according to a Grand Jury report released last week.
A rural California county allowed nonessential businesses to reopen and diners to eat in restaurants on Friday, becoming the first to defy Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide orders barring such moves during the coronavirus pandemic.
Taking aim at an industry it views as out-of-control, a citizen coalition is suing the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and the owner of Busy Bee’s Organics, a 22-acre cannabis project on Highway 246 that was unanimously approved for a zoning permit last month.