You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
City, county organizations collaborate to offer senior food deliveries
0 comments

City, county organizations collaborate to offer senior food deliveries

Food deliveries to senior citizens throughout Santa Barbara County are now available through a partnership between the County Foodbank, the city of Santa Maria and the Community Action Commission as of Wednesday. 

Deliveries of staple goods including dry beans, rice pasta and canned goods will be offered to individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals with disabilities 55 and older. 

Requests for deliveries can be made by calling 211. The call center will be staffed by Santa Maria Public Library employees, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

Services will be limited to one delivery per household every other week, he added. 

Delivery service will be available to all county areas except Cuyama, where the County Foodbank provides food to the Cuyama Family Resource Center. 

Delivery staff will be made up of community volunteers as well as staff from partner organizations, including the Family Service Agency, Easy Lift, Community Partners in Caring, and the Friendship Center.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Lompoc City Council declares emergency: Staff to waive utility fees and shut-offs, close City Hall
Local

Lompoc City Council declares emergency: Staff to waive utility fees and shut-offs, close City Hall

  • Updated

Along with declaring a local emergency, which made the city eligible for potential reimbursements from FEMA, the City Council voted unanimously to waive late fees and nonpayment shut-offs for utility customers, to close City Hall to the public beginning Wednesday, and to cancel all future committee and commission meetings — except for those of the City Council and Planning Commission — through April.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News