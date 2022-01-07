The City of Buellton is hosting an emergency response training for members of the community free of cost on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Willemsen Ranch, 202 Dairyland Rd., Buellton.

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program offers an education in disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact the local area, as well as training in basic disaster response skills.

For more information, contact Linda Reid, City Clerk/ Human Resources Director at 805-686-7424.

