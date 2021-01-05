You have permission to edit this article.
City of Buellton recognizes outgoing Planning Commissioner Dan Heedy
City of Buellton recognizes outgoing Planning Commissioner Dan Heedy

Resident has served for 3 terms

010520 City of Buellton Heedy

Outgoing Planning Commissioner Dan Heedy is being recognized for his dedicated service to the community.

 Contributed Photo, city of Buellton

The city of Buellton is recognizing outgoing Planning Commissioner Dan Heedy for his service to the community.

Heedy has been a member of the Buellton Planning Commission for three terms, from 1998 to 2006 and again from 2015 to 2020, a city spokeswoman said. 

Commissioners are appointed by the City Council and serve a four-year term. 

City officials thanked Heedy for his dedicated service over the years, according to the spokeswoman. 

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

