The city of Lompoc has placed a temporary St. Patrick’s Day ban on alcohol sales at all alcohol-serving establishments and cannabis sales at on-site lounges, the city announced Monday night.
The moves were made “to help protect the health and safety of the Lompoc community,” the city reported. The measure was taken by City Manager Jim Throop, who is acting as the city’s emergency services director during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The prohibition is set to remain in effect from 9 a.m. Tuesday, which is St. Patrick’s Day, until noon Wednesday, March 18.
“St. Patrick’s Day celebrations typically draw large crowds throughout the country, which would be in conflict with the governor’s recent executive order to cancel or postpone all large nonessential gatherings, to close bars and to reduce restaurant capacity by 50%,” a city spokeswoman said.
“The city of Lompoc wants to help avoid the spread of COVID-19 into the Lompoc community, and encourages residents to avoid large social gatherings this St. Patrick’s Day for their own safety and the welfare of others,” she added.
Additional information on the coronavirus outbreak is posted on the city’s website at www.cityoflompoc.com.
A pharmacist gives Jennifer Haller, left, the first shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Monday at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.
