In response to the growing presence of sidewalk vending activities, the City of Lompoc has issued a reminder to current and prospective vendors operating within city limits: both a city permit and business tax certificate are required to do business.
Sidewalk vending is defined as selling or distributing food or merchandise from a pushcart, stand, display, pedal-driven cart, wagon, showcase, rack or other non-motorized conveyance, or from one’s person, upon a public sidewalk or other public pedestrian path or within a public park, according to city municipal code 17.404.210(4)(a).
A sidewalk vendor can be either roaming or stationary, the code further states.
Those interested in sidewalk vending can contact the City of Lompoc Planning Department to initiate the permit application process where planning staff will provide further guidance on the necessary steps to get started.
Further, prospective sidewalk vendors are advised to contact the City of Lompoc Business Tax Office to obtain a business tax certificate, which is required to legally conduct business within city limits.
Planning Department staff can be contacted at 805-875-8275, and the business tax office staff can be reached at 805-875-8236.
City officials encourage citizens to play an active role in ensuring compliance by reporting any issues related to sidewalk vending or unpermitted vending at cityoflompoc.com.