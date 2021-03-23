City of Solvang hosting second General Plan community workshop

The city of Solvang will host a second set of PlanSolvang workshops on Thursday, April 8, and Friday, April 9, to give community members a chance to participate in the General Plan update, a process that began in December 2020.
As a follow-up to the first community workshop held virtually on Feb. 6, the second workshop will be held in person at the Veterans Memorial Hall, adhering to Santa Barbara County Public Health guidelines, a city spokeswoman said. The meeting also will be simulcast via Zoom.
The workshop will include findings from the Existing Conditions and Trends Workbook, which will be made available at PlanSolvang.com prior to the workshop. Attendees will be invited to provide input and share ideas about their long-term vision for Solvang.
City officials will divide the workshop into three identical sessions due to rules on restricting crowds:
Thursday, April 8, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 8, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Friday, April 9, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Reservations for in-person attendance are required and can be made online at PlanSolvang.com
For more information about the General Plan update or to be added to an email distribution list, visit PlanSolvang.com or contact City Hall at 805-688-5575.
