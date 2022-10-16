Sitting around the table at a dinner party, one guest took it upon herself to try to spark a conversation by posing a question to the group.

She asked, "if you could possess any superpower, what would it be and why?"

While I appreciated the effort to get us talking and interacting in a way that connected us as a group, I was disappointed in that particular question given that when I’ve been in groups before when it was asked, the answers haven’t been very interesting or illuminating even though, I know, some people and employers think that it reveals key insights into our personalities.

A few people chose flying as their superpower for the obvious reasons of experiencing new heights of freedom and also not having to be stuck in traffic on their way to and from work.

Two others chose invisibility in order to gain access to extremely sensitive and tightly-guarded information, and to be able to remove themselves immediately from any uncomfortable or undesirable situation.

One person chose immortality, but that was quickly shot down by the group on the grounds that you would then be in the position of having to live through everyone you know and love dying.

Two people chose time travel. One because she wanted to know what Atlantis and Lemuria and even the great library at Alexandria were about, and the other, because he wanted to transport himself into the recording studio with The Beatles, The Beach Boys and John Coltrane.

One woman wanted to be able to talk to animals and have them understand her when she spoke, and another wanted super immunity — the power to resist all disease.

When it got around to me, I was still trying to come up with something other than the obvious, but I didn’t have anything in mind.

So I began by saying, I already possessed the ability to time travel. It happens every time I make biscottis. I get transported back to my childhood home, our kitchen, where my grandmother baked; our basement where she made pizza and pasta; and that sometimes leads to the snooker table in the next room, on the other side of the saloon doors; and the posters on the wall — The Band, the Dead, Ten Years After, and The Allman Brothers.

Happiness is not a partisan political issue | Ron Colone If we’re not as happy as we used to be, then maybe it’s because we’re not as warm and friendly as we used to be; maybe we’re not caring about or helping people, or we’ve stopped being interested in learning; or ...

And that could lead me to Woodstock or San Francisco, The Greek Theater, Compton Terrace, and all the other places and people that are connected, in my experience, with that music … and that is how I travel through time — on smells and sounds and sensations and memories.

I continued, I already do experience the freedom of flight, the feeling of unboundedness and elation — in dreams, meditation and astral travel, and on our walks out to the seminary. I may not have wings made of feathers, but I have soared on currents – of thought and imagination.

Still searching for what would be my answer, I added, invisibility seems a pretty easy thing; all you have to do is be quiet and withdraw, but not to such an extent that you become noticeable.

As for talking to animals, I talk to our dogs every day; they seem to understand most of it, which is about as much as you can say for people, and they talk right back — with their eyes and their wagging tails.

I concluded my preamble by saying, and while I’m not totally immune to disease, I know about conscious vitality, and the power of breath and visualization, which is healing.

I still wasn’t crazy about any ideas I was having, but I went ahead, regardless, and replied, I guess as my superpower, I would choose the ability to always be present in the present, divested of past anger and annoyance, and relieved of the fears of the future — to LIVE WHOLLY — here and now.

There was a momentary pause before anyone spoke, and then my gal grinned and said, “Big surprise, ha?”

Change is hard, but consider the alternative | Ron Colone Look at pictures of L.A. from the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, and you’ll see the air was brown and gray, and the smog so thick it looked like the city was covered in a constant fog. Then, California mandated catalytic converters and emissions standards for automobiles, and things got better.

I lost track of the days (and I’m not alone) | Ron Colone In the past, like during Julius Caesar’s lifetime, and then again in the mid-1500s, when people’s lives, festivals, and the events observed in nature were out of sync with the calendar, they would simply change it; add 10 days here, 80 days there, give it a new name, and then ...