Climate change forces KCBX Public Radio to halt FM broadcasting in Santa Barbara

Boogaloo Assassins, Live Oak Music Festival, 061614, Elisa Ramirez.jpg

People leave their seats to dance to the music of Boogaloo Assassins at the June 2014 Live Oak Music Festival, one of the main fundraising events for KCBX Public Radio in San Luis Obispo, which announced Monday it will end its FM broadcasts in Santa Barbara due to issues caused by climate change.

 Elisa Ramirez, Staff

KCBX Public Radio in San Luis Obispo announced Monday that after 39 years of delivering its mix of news, entertainment and music to Santa Barbara, the station will halt broadcasting over KSBX at 89.5 FM.

Station operators said an alteration in atmospheric conditions caused by climate change has created frequency interference with another radio station.

Frank Lanzone, president and general manager of KCBX, said that as a result, the station has no choice but to end the Santa Barbara area broadcast by the end of 2022.

Some areas on the outskirts of Santa Barbara, including most of the city of Goleta, will still be able to listen on the KCBX 90.9 FM signal.

Lanzone said a phenomenon known as “ducting,” created by warmer waters, allows FM frequencies to travel farther over bodies of water.

He said the result is that broadcasts originating many miles away are able to reach new coastlines and interfere with broadcasts on the same frequency that previously would have been shielded from that interference by distance alone.

KSBX broadcasts at 89.5 FM are a victim of that phenomenon, increasingly being overrun by a station using the same frequency 200 miles away, creating a problem the other station cannot fix.

“KCBX considers Santa Barbara an integral part of our listenership, and we have no plans to reduce or limit news coverage or reporting on local Santa Barbara events and happenings,” Lanzone said.

“As a Central Coast public radio station, we consider Santa Barbara residents part of our KCBX family.”

He encouraged Santa Barbara listeners to tune in to KCBX’s online stream on the KCBX.org website, via smart speakers and through NPR apps.

The station’s website at KCBX.org provides access to both KCBX FM and alternate streaming channel KCBX2, and those with smart speakers may ask them to “Play KCBX” or “Play NPR” to tune in to the regular KCBX stream.

NPR mobile apps for smartphones and tablets allow streaming KCBX anywhere, and the Apple Music app will provide the highest quality stream for listeners using Apple devices, Lanzone said.

Listeners who can connect their smartphones through their car’s audio system can stream KCBX using any of those methods to tune in while driving, he said.

Questions and comments can be submitted to the through the contact page found under the “About” menu on KCBX.org.

KCBX Public Radio, founded in 1975, is a nonprofit FM radio station and a member of National Public Radio.

Nearly 90 percent of its financial support comes from individual subscribers, local corporate underwriters and proceeds from the annual Live Oak Music Festival.

The station broadcasts on 90.1 in San Luis Obispo, 91.1 in Cayucos, 95.1 in Lompoc, 90.9 in Santa Ynez, Goleta, Avila Beach and Cambria and 91.7 from Paso Robles to Salinas.

News Editor

Mike Hodgson is news editor at the Santa Ynez Valley News

