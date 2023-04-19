A display by the Clothesline Project was held at Allan Hancock College's Santa Maria campus on Wednesday.

Hancock’s Student Health Services partnered with the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center to bring the Clothesline Project to Santa Maria.

Each shirt in the display is typically made by a survivor of violence or by someone who has lost someone they know to violence. Materials were available for anyone who wanted to create a shirt to add to the display.

The Clothesline Project started in 1990 by a coalition of women's groups on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The group wanted to develop a program that "would educate, break the silence and bear witness to one issue: violence against women," according to the project's website.

One of the women in the initial group, visual artist Rachel Carey-Harper, was inspired by the power of the AIDS quilt and came up with the idea of using T-shirts hanging on a clothesline as the vehicle for raising awareness about violence against women.

The founders of the project say its purpose is to increase awareness of the impact of violence against women and "to celebrate a woman's strength to survive and to provide another avenue for her to courageously break the silence that often surrounds her experience."

It's estimated there are 500 projects nationally and internationally with an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 shirts, according to the Clothesline Project, which knows of projects in 41 states and five countries, as far-flung as Tanzania.