The remnants of Hurricane Jova will produce partly cloudy, warm and muggy conditions on Saturday with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms.
It will remain partly cloudy and muggy on Sunday.
A more typical Central Coast weather pattern will return on Monday as fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds, night and morning low marine clouds, and cooler temperatures develop. This pattern is expected to continue through the work week.
Saturday and Sunday's temperatures will warm to the mid-90s, in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez). Santa Maria will hit the low-80s, and Lompoc the mid-70s. The beaches will range between the low to mid-70s. Subtropical moisture from former hurricane Jova will make it feel warmer.
The afternoon northwesterly winds will increase to fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) levels on Monday through next Saturday, resulting in the return of the marine layer during the overnight, but clearing during the late morning and afternoon and cooler temperatures.
High temperatures on Monday through Saturday will range from the mid-80s in the inland valleys to the high 60s to the low 70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) and the 60s along the beaches.
There is still no indication of any significant Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) wind events developing through the first half of September.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
60/81 61/81 57/78 55/72 53/69 54/68 55/70 57/70
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
57/95 62/94 57/92 54/85 51/82 50/82 51/83 52/82
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
58/75 59/73 56/73 55/68 55/67 55/66 56/67 57/68
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 57 and 60 degrees through Monday, decreasing to 56 to 58 degrees on Tuesday through Friday.
Surf Report
Hurricane Jova, about 500 miles to the west of Baja California on Friday, will produce a 3- to 4-foot southerly (190-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 13-second period) along the Central Coast later Saturday into Monday, decreasing to 1- to 2-feet on Tuesday.
Note: Hurricane swells this size are rare along the Central Coast and have historically produced strong rip currents; please practice caution when heading to the beaches.
Combined with this southerly swell will be a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) on Saturday and Sunday, increasing to 6- to 8-feet (with a 5- to 8-second period) Monday into Tuesday.
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) is expected along our coastline on Wednesday, decreasing to 4- to 6-feet on Thursday into Saturday.
Along with the northwesterly swell, there will be a 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (205-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) Wednesday into Saturday.
This Date in Weather History (Sept. 9):
1921 - A dying tropical depression unloaded 38.2 inches of rain upon the town of Thrall in southeastern Texas. 36.4 inches fell in 18 hours. (David Ludlum)
1989 - The first snow of the season began to whiten the mountains of Wyoming early in the morning, as for two days a moist and unusually cold storm system affected the state. By the morning of the 11th, a foot of snow covered the ground at Burgess Junction. (Storm Data)
2020 - A thick layer of smoke has obscured the sun resulting in much cooler temperatures throughout the Central Coast.