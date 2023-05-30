Local media members and rodeo sponsors gathered to learn the way of the rodeo by attending the return of Clown College Tuesday.

Participants were able to receive their degree by partaking in saddle bronc riding and bareback riding, learning how to rope, barrel roll, barrel race and how to put a saddle on a saddle bronc. Other requirements were sitting on a horse while holding up a flag that represents their company or organization and how to open the shoot properly.

“It’s a great way to start the rodeo week and I think it’s great they invite the media to come out and be a part of it and I’m just excited for it,” said Terri Leifeste, publisher of the Santa Maria Times.

Lompoc honors the fallen at Evergreen Cemetery on Memorial Day Members of the community gathered Monday at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery Memorial Day to honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice with their lives while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

According to Johnna Clark McGuire, the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo media director, clown school hasn't been in session since the start of the pandemic, so organizers were especially excited to be bringing it back and have media and sponsors get a “behind the scenes look and education about what rodeo is truly about.”

“This is so special, the media is near and dear to our hearts and we couldn’t make the rodeo happen without all the work that you guys do,” said McGuire." It’s really an opportunity to give back and bring everybody in and have that community. Also with so many myths and questions around rodeo, it's really our opportunity to answer the questions and talk about what kind of animal safety does take place.”

Participants were seen dressed in classic rodeo clown attire such as jumbo denim Wrangler jeans with thick suspenders and clown makeup. After participants were properly dressed, they got busy working the rodeo.

Kara Clark, the assistant vice president for marketing for credit union SESLOC, got her first experience at clown school.

“This is our first time in clown college and we do not know what we are going to do," Clark said. "But we are on the edge of our seats waiting to see what’s next. With these outfits on, anything goes.”

Matt Merritt, the official Elks Rodeo clown, entertainer and barrel man, took time to speak with participants about animal safety and tried to dispel any concerns about animal safety that surround the rodeo.

“At the end of the day, we love the animals of rodeo, all of them,” Merritt said. “One of the most common (beliefs) is that we force the bulls and horses to buck with a flank rope, that is not true. It’s been proven that any animal with four legs will naturally buck. They walk, trot, and buck — it’s natural to them. If you’ve ever seen a baby deer in a field in the morning, he bucks to express himself."

Merritt explains how a flank rope is actually used to help a bull buck correctly and is not used around any of their sensitive areas.

“If you do not use a flank rope, he’ll look like a balloon you let the air out of, occasionally they’ll buck wrong, which actually can hurt them,” said Merritt.

The rodeo kicks off Thursday at the Elks Rodeo Grounds. The first performance is at 7 p.m. then. It continues with performances on Friday and Saturday and will close out with a performance starting at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Elks Parade is scheduled for Saturday morning in Santa Maria.