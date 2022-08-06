CoastHills Credit Union presents check to North County Crisis Team
Kris Andrews, chairman of the board, CoastHills Credit Union, presents a check to the North County Crisis Team. "CoastHills members and leadership appreciates and values the Crisis Team and its efforts in caring for the battered, abused and victimized women and children in our community," Andrews stated.

