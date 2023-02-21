Meteorologists warned the public to batten down the hatches, dig out their umbrellas and bundle up for a set of storm systems expected to start rolling in Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“A very complex storm event is on our doorstep with many significant impacts expected in the next few days, some not experienced in decades,” said a forecaster with the National Weather Service Office in Oxnard.

Temperatures are expected to be 10 to 20 degrees below average for this time of year.

National Weather Service forecasters said daytime temperatures in the valleys and along the coastline will peak at around 50 degrees Tuesday into Thursday, with overnight lows down to 37 degrees.

Winds were expected to pick up significantly Tuesday night, with gusts from 30 to 50 mph in the valleys and 55 to 75 mph in the mountains.

While precipitation was forecast to “not be too organized” through Wednesday night, forecasters said, the chance of rain in the Santa Maria Valley is expected to increase from 40% Wednesday to 90% Friday.

But with the cold air, snow levels are predicted to drop from 6,000 feet to as low as 2,500 feet by Wednesday, with up to 3 to 6 inches possible in the foothills around Cuyama Valley.

Snowfall on the Cuyama Valley floor is expected to be less than 3 inches, forecasters said, but a winter weather advisory was issued for travelers in that area through Wednesday.

Santa Ynez foothill communities also could experience a dusting of snow at times through Wednesday night, forecasters said.

“The next big impact will be a closed low-pressure system that evolves off the Oregon coast on Thursday and then dives southward along our coast to the Channel Islands late Saturday,” the National Weather Service meteorologist said.

Forecasters said rainfall rates will range from 0.50 to 1 inch per hour near the main frontal band Friday, which could lead to urban flooding and debris flows near recent burn scars.

On Saturday, cold, unstable air overhead could result in heavy showers, lightning and small hail or graupel, also known as soft hail or hominy snow, and cyclonic spin could cause waterspouts over the ocean and brief, small tornadoes near the coast, forecasters said.

Sunday will provide a break in precipitation, but another storm system could flow into the area as soon as Monday or Tuesday.