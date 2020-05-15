Commencement postponed: Hancock College students disappointed, but opt for in-person ceremony

The moment Tyler Little had to tell his family in Ohio they should not come to his Hancock College commencement was a "gut punch."

This year's commencement was postponed, college administrators announced Tuesday, after they received feedback showing a majority of students don't want a virtual ceremony.

More than 1,700 students graduating with degrees and 1,200 students earning a certificate were scheduled to be honored during the May 29 commencement for Hancock's 99th class.

Little, who worked closely with college administration in his role as president of the Associated Student Body Government (ASBG) to create opportunities for student feedback, said many students expressed the importance of having an in-person ceremony, even if it required pushing it farther into the future.

Like many students, however, Little felt the disappointment of knowing his family would not see him graduate as planned.

"They were kind of bummed, because I'm the first one in my family to graduate with a degree, so that would have been cool for them to see," Little said.