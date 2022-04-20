See and hear the winners The five winners of the 2022 Women’s History Month Service Awards offer their thanks and talk a little about what they do in a special video that can be viewed at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FHkSTTN_mPj96QDO9GQbtK8xpR1v-WgV/view.

Five of Santa Barbara County’s best and brightest women — one from each supervisorial district — were honored this month for their contributions to the community by the county’s Commission for Women.

North County winners of the Women’s History Month Service Awards announced this week are Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, 14-year president of the Santa Maria and Lompoc Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, for the 5th District; Mary Maranville, founder and chief executive officer of Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture, for the 4th District; and Raiza Giorgi, founder of the Santa Ynez Valley Star, for the 3rd District.

South County winners are Ali Cortes, co-founder of Bienestar Latinx, for the 2nd District; and Teresa Alvarez, executive director of the Carpinteria Children’s Project, for the 1st District.

Nominated for the awards by the supervisors for their districts, the winners were announced at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting by commission Chair Alison Wales, who called them “tenacious, compassionate and focused.”

“Women in all facets of our lives are the proverbial single thread that holds us together at our weakest point and actually make us even stronger at our strongest union,” Wales said as a prelude to brief biographies she provided for each one:

Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt

“Personally, I think Lawanda is everywhere at every meeting everywhere fighting for educating [about] justice, equality and racial bias,” Wales said.

She noted Lyons-Pruitt joined the county in 1979 and later became the first African American woman to serve as the chief investigator of a public defender’s office in the state.

“Since retiring, she has become even more of a driving force in our county than ever before,” Wales said.

Mary Maranville

Maranville founded and serves as chief executive officer of SEEAG, a nonprofit organization that offers programs that include Farm Lab, 101 Farm Club and the Child Wellness Initiative, teaches children about careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and organizes Farm Day in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

“She saw the need to educate our children, and perhaps adults, to understand the connection between our food and where it comes from,” Wales said. “Her efforts have enabled tens of thousands of elementary school students in Central and Southern California to increase their understanding of their food journey and the part they can play [in] it.”

Raiza Georgi

Georgi founded and was editor and publisher of the Santa Ynez Valley Star, which Wales called “a very rare locally based community newspaper” that “provides unbiased and factual reporting with a focus on local information and businesses.”

“Once again, we have a woman that has a strong sense of purpose and community involvement,” she said.

Georgi has since sold the newspaper and moved from the Santa Ynez Valley but said she still keeps her ear to the ground regarding events there.

Ali Cortez

Cortez is the clinical youth outreach coordinator for Santa Barbara Unified School District, which Wales said is a “very hard, difficult job to have,” and started the Bienestar Latinx community forum.

Wales said Cortez “transforms and dismantles generational trauma, and as a therapist, I know this is very profound.”

“She’s a woman that engages and inspires our youth, and we are blessed to have her serving our community as well,” she added.

Teresa Alvarez

Alvarez is the executive director of the Carpinteria Children’s Project, which provides direct services in early childhood education and family support.

“Teresa has a passion for the children of our county and the unique vulnerabilities of some of these children,” Wales said.

Alvarez has also worked with First 5 and is currently chair of the Future Leaders of America.

“So what we have here — hard work, compassion, education, tenacity, insight, community and compassion — are the common threads these women have woven in our county to make it stronger, healthier, and we are proud to honor them,” Wales concluded.

The five talked a little about what they do and expressed their gratitude in a video following the announcements.