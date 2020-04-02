Committee urges Santa Barbara County residents to respond to 2020 census

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Local 2020 census representatives urged Santa Barbara County residents to respond to the census Wednesday, which was National Census Day, especially since the community is currently sheltering at home due to the COVID-19 crisis.

National Census Day is not a deadline date for responding to the census.

But because of the emergency brought on by the highly contagious and potentially deadly disease, the deadline for responding to the census has been extended to Aug. 14, according to the Santa Barbara County Complete Count Committee.

By law, the census count must be delivered to the president by Dec. 31.

The committee said the Census Bureau will announce any additional adjustments if they become necessary.

Invitations to respond to the census were mailed to county residents beginning March 12, but as of March 31, only 38% of the county had responded.

Currently, the city of Goleta has the highest self-response rate at 45%; while the North County average is 30%, the committee said.

Joni Maiden, co-chair of the committee, said health experts are using data from the last census to respond to the pandemic.