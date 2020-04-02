Committee urges Santa Barbara County residents to respond to 2020 census

Local 2020 census representatives urged Santa Barbara County residents to respond to the census Wednesday, which was National Census Day, especially since the community is currently sheltering at home due to the COVID-19 crisis.
National Census Day is not a deadline date for responding to the census.
But because of the emergency brought on by the highly contagious and potentially deadly disease, the deadline for responding to the census has been extended to Aug. 14, according to the Santa Barbara County Complete Count Committee.
By law, the census count must be delivered to the president by Dec. 31.
The committee said the Census Bureau will announce any additional adjustments if they become necessary.
Invitations to respond to the census were mailed to county residents beginning March 12, but as of March 31, only 38% of the county had responded.
Currently, the city of Goleta has the highest self-response rate at 45%; while the North County average is 30%, the committee said.
Joni Maiden, co-chair of the committee, said health experts are using data from the last census to respond to the pandemic.
“An accurate 2020 census count will help them prepare for future disasters, health or otherwise, and disease outbreaks,” Maiden said.
Residents can self-respond online at www.my2020census.gov, by calling toll-free 844-330-2020 or by mail. Those who have not responded will be mailed paper questionnaires beginning April 8.
The current plan is for census workers to begin home visits to nonresponders on May 28, but the COVID-19 crisis could change that.
Translated web pages are available along with guides in 59 non-English languages, including American Sign Language, as well as in Braille and large print.
For more information, visit www.SantaBarbaraCountyCensus.org, follow Santa Barbara County Census on Twitter and Facebook @CensusSBC or e-mail CensusSBC@countyofsb.org.
This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at mhodgson@leecentralcoastnews.com.
