Community leader, retired judge, vintner, businessman, philanthropist Royce Lewellen dead at age 89

Longtime Santa Barbara County philanthropist, vintner, businessman and retired judge Royce Rutledge Lewellen died Wednesday in Santa Barbara. He was 89.

No plans were announced for any memorial services.

With interests ranging from the law, real estate and business to winemaking, the arts and community service, Lewellen had a major impact on the Santa Ynez and Santa Maria valleys as well as the county as a whole.

“He brought people together,” current Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge James Herman said. “He was a great judge, not only because of his fine mind and superior intellect but because he was humble and genuinely loved his fellow man, and it showed in everything he did.”

In 1992, Santa Maria’s courthouse complex was officially named the Lewellen Justice Center to honor his accomplishments.

Born in St. Louis but raised in Jefferson City, Missouri, Lewellen graduated from the University of Missouri and U.C. Berkeley School of Law.

While serving in the U.S. Air Force, he was stationed at Edwards Air Force Base, and instead of returning to Missouri following his discharge, he began practicing law in 1957 in Solvang, where he raised his family and was active with the Santa Ynez Presbyterian Church.

Although a Republican, Lewellen was appointed to Santa Barbara County Superior Court by Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown in 1973.

Denise Debellefeuille, who worked with Lewellen as an attorney in his court and later as a fellow Superior Court judge, said he was recognized throughout the state as an outstanding jurist.