Santa Maria resident Francesca Roberts, born and raised in Italy, says a ride assistance plan provided by Community Partners in Caring has helped her greatly.
Roberts describes herself as a people person, so having opportunities to meet volunteers and go out for medical appointments and grocery shopping allows her to continue to meet people and be part of the community.
“We believe all our participants are valued members of our community and that they deserve dignity and respect as well,” said Alejandra Enciso, the deputy director and acting executive director for Community Partners in Caring.
The nonprofit, established in 1997, offers transportation services and help for those facing social isolation, and is looking for volunteers to help them help older dependent seniors like Roberts sustain daily living.
“By volunteering, you’re helping these folks stay healthy in our community. If you can volunteer, please volunteer,” said Enciso.
Roberts said she hasn't driven for a long time. When they were living in Colorado in 2020, her husband died suddenly while he was shoveling snow, and Roberts said it's been hard for her ever since.
Roberts and her daughter Susy Roberts eventually moved to California, and Susy got a job at Community Partners in Caring where she is currently the office administrator. Roberts said it's nice that her daughter works in a place where they are kind and help so many people.
“I didn’t think that they would have volunteers so I thought maybe I’ll catch the taxi, you know what I mean, because I don’t want her to work so many hours," said Francesca Roberts. "But after she worked there for a little bit, she told me, 'Mom, you don’t have to worry about it.'"
Like many of Santa Maria’s elderly residents who have to visit the doctor often, she is able to now with fewer worries.
“Because you know me, I’m 79 and I drove many, many, many years ago but after that, I don’t drive anymore because it’s hard,” said Roberts. “I don’t mind having to get a taxi once in a while, but after I got here, I have to go every two weeks to the doctor because of my blood pressure.”
According to Enciso, Community Partners in Caring assists with all the paperwork and covers fees for things such as a background check for volunteers. Volunteers are able to pick their schedules and decide how many hours and rides they plan to provide that month.
“We have some volunteers that do it once every three months, and we have ones that do it every day,” she said. “Our volunteers are amazing. They are folks that want to give back and we have so many caring individuals that support our seniors, people with all disabilities or chronic illness.”
“We serve individuals with, for example, cancer or epilepsy, or we serve people who are partially blind or completely blind. We have clients that are currently going through treatment because of dialysis and diabetes and getting injections through their eyes.”
Enciso said volunteers that drive will receive mileage reimbursement. Community Partners in Caring catalogs every hour they drive into a database and once the service is closed, it provides the total miles of each volunteer's transportation for each month.
Enciso said that Mike Siminski, a volunteer from Lompoc, covered the most miles, the most hours and the most trips last year. Another volunteer who works almost every day is David Cook.
“We are excited to have anyone that wants to join our team and give back. One hour a day is more than enough for our residents here in Santa Maria,” said Enciso.
Community Partners in Caring provides ways to volunteer other than ride assistance, including providing “reassurance calls” or "friendly visits,” which are available countywide.
Reassurance calls involve calling an individual who is isolated and doesn’t have anyone else in their lives, said Enciso. During a "friendly visit," a volunteer sits and talks to a senior, or might teach them how to use Zoom, the phone or a tablet.
"We know everything is moving onto technology and some of our seniors need support with that as well,” she said.
For more information about services, signing up, or how to volunteer visit www.partnersincaring.org or call (805) 925-8000.