For years, it was widely suspected that the kid who walked her home from the party was the one who murdered her. A few months ago, after 25 years, he was finally arrested and put in jail on charges of first-degree murder. His father was also arrested, charged with accessory after the fact, for allegedly concealing the girl’s body after her death.

The prosecution thinks the (alleged) killer’s mother was also involved in hiding and subsequently moving the body, though she hasn’t been charged. For me, it raised an interesting question: What would you do and how far would you go to protect your child if you knew they were guilty of some wrongdoing? And what bearing would the severity of their transgression have upon your decision?

For instance, I can imagine a parent discipling their child, or letting their child get in trouble, for shoplifting or vandalism, and using that as a teaching moment about consequences, but would they be willing to do so if it involved something much more serious like a hit-and-run crash, a hazing prank gone wrong or first-degree murder?

NIL: An early look at new rules in college football | Ron Colone What I saw happen when the new rules went into effect a few weeks ago, was some veteran players who rarely play in game situations, along with incoming high school athletes who have yet to play at the collegiate level, signing huge contracts...

People talk about the importance of family. Some even go so far as to say it’s the most important thing. If that’s so, if they really believe it, then that means more important than God and country, more important than money and possessions, and more important than the law.

See what I’m getting at?

I have tried imagining what it would be like to be that parent, knowing a terrible thing about your child and knowing that if it ever got out that the legal and penal consequences would be of the highest and harshest order, and would extinguish any hopes of ever having a life outside of prison. Imagine having to choose to help or hinder the investigation — to reveal it or do everything in your power to conceal it.

It’s the sort of quandary researchers at the University of Toronto are exploring in a study that looks at how we judge the bad behavior of strangers compared to that of friends and family. What they found is that we’re a lot more willing to “cut some slack” for friends and family than we are for strangers. That might seem obvious, but I was actually somewhat surprised by that part of the finding because, it seems, we often cast the harshest of judgments and the cruelest of behaviors upon those we love.

Billboards say a lot about America(ns). Cross country roadtrip notes, observations | Ron Colone From billboards that line the interstates in the middle of the country, I came to conclude that some people must think Jesus was a great American the way they wrap him in...

Like when the littlest thing about your partner, roommate or friend, which you would dismiss in a stranger, becomes a cause of criticism, a point of blame and a nagging annoyance. There’s also the example of coaches and bosses who don’t want to appear to be playing favorites, so instead they overcompensate to the detriment and disadvantage of friends and family.

But no, the results of the study were clear: The people we are closest to get leniency when it comes to forgiving “bad” behavior. That might be science, but it’s nothing we didn’t already know.

Or did we not get it when Percy Sledge sang, "when a man loves a woman, she can do no wrong?" Did we not believe that if she is bad, he can’t see it or fully understand that he literally can do her no wrong?

Now, instead of man and woman, substitute “parent” and "child.”

Ron Colone: Surfing the headlines, pondering the Universe And had I read those articles, rather than just scrolling past them, then I may have even proposed what just might be an entirely-original take on the nature of dark energy...

It is not my intention to condone the actions of his parents, nor in any way minimize the suffering of the victim's, only to point out the conflict between (what the researchers call) values on the one hand and having a relationship on the other.

We all face our own ongoing moral dilemmas, granted, not on the scale of accessory to a crime, but in more subtle ways, like, for instance, when we see our loved ones doing or saying things that we think are undignified or demeaning, and we wonder, "how can we reconcile that with loving them?"

There’s no one way to deal with the “bad behavior” of loved ones; we all choose what to accept, denounce, forgive, condemn, overlook and punish.