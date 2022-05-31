A project to install a drainage culvert at the intersection of Highway 246 (Mission Street) and Edison Street in Santa Ynez will begin Monday, June 6.
During construction, Edison Street will be closed and travelers will encounter one-way traffic control from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
Motorists will be redirected onto nearby Meadowvale Road with delays not to exceed 15 minutes.
Brough Construction of Arroyo Grande is the contractor for the $388,000 project, which is scheduled to be complete this summer.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.
For information on traffic updates on projects in Santa Barbara County, contact the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3237 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.