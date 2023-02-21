Buellton is closer to breaking ground on construction of a new public library at the soon-to-be renovated 202 Dairyland property, a 3,400-square-foot historic residence to be converted into a multi-purpose community asset.

"I am very much in favor of this move," said former mayor Holly Sierra during the Feb. 9 council meeting. "Our library is the busiest library in the County, but it's 40 years old."

The hurdle to clear at this point to get renovations underway is the price tag — a $1.4 million cost to the city that must first be approved by the City Council.

Judith Dale, former Buellton mayor and president of Friends of the Buellton Library, took the podium and expressed her shock at the price but quickly followed up with a "can-do" attitude.

"If that’s the bullet we have to bite — I don’t think any of us had any idea of how much it would cost, almost as much the property cost to get this house fixed up," she said, referring to the $2 million original purchase price for the property. "If we have to spend our money on this, at least we’re getting a nice library. Let’s do it! We will help in any way we can."

Although Friends of the Buellton Library has "almost zero funds" to contribute, Dale said the group would mobilize fundraising efforts and help with the labor involved in relocating library materials.

"We’ll do everything we can to help this process," she added.

The council delayed voting at the Jan. 12 meeting and requested cost adjustments be made to the estimated budget before proceeding with allocation of funds.

Public Works Director Rose Hess returned to council chambers on Feb. 9 with little change to the initial estimate, and stated that project architects could not find much to trim other than forgoing the addition of a meeting room divider valued at $25,000.

The meeting room, she said, could be added at a later time.

Despite a possible reduction in cost should the meeting room be nixed, Hess noted that a request to potentially increase the amount of patio area on the south end of the library was made. Details on cost were not available, she said.

"We're still looking at $1.4 million as the construction for the retrofit of this building," said Hess, noting that amendments to the budget would be needed, at which time final specs would be brought back to council before bids take place.

"We are looking for any additional direction from the council," she noted.

Council member Hudson Hornick reported that he recently conducted a walk-through of the property with Vice Mayor John Sanchez and City Manager Scott Wolfe.

"I hate to armchair quarterback this," he said. "I’m okay with a divider — $25,000 is a hit, but if it expands our meeting room area, so be it."

Although he said he "couldn’t escape" the notion that while square footage of the library would be greatly increased, "we’re not expanding any of our book selection."

"This is a sad thing," he said. "We have two large meeting areas in this property and the same allocation of books."

Dale and Sierra both deemed the addition of meeting rooms at the library critical, in what Sierra referred to as part of an overall "showpiece for the Central Coast."

"This property is like a showpiece," she said. "We’re going to have people coming to the Botanic Garden and the Willemsen property — and this library with a community center, is going to be state-of-the-art."

Dale suggested that the room divider be added to the library for meeting rooms despite the cost, as they would be an important meeting space for surrounding cities to gather in Buellton which is centrally located.

"Let’s make Buellton the place to meet,” Dale said.

Seeking cost comparatives, the council unanimously agreed to direct staff to look into the cost associated with demolishing and constructing a new building to house the library and return with the current library improvement plans.

Further discussion and review of design plans and budget for the project is set for the next council meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.

