A project to pave and improve state routes 1 and 246 along Ocean Avenue from west of V Street to the southbound Y entrance of Highway 1 is underway and will continue each week until project completion in September 2023.
Roadwork will result in lane closures on State Route 246/Highway 1 beginning Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
However, it is anticipated there will be a winter suspension due to low temperatures not suitable for paving from January to March of 2023, a Caltrans official said.
Work to be done includes new curb ramps and modifications to signal and lighting systems that will result in a closure of curb ramps under reconstruction.
Intermittent detours will be in place for pedestrians and nearby side streets affected.
Signage will be in place to assist travelers and delays are not to exceed 10 minutes, officials said.
The contractor for this $8 million project is Granite Construction Company of Santa Barbara.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.
For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, residents may call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3237 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5