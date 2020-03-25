Coronavirus case updates: 26 confirmed in Santa Barbara County, 46 in SLO County

"In the coming weeks, COVID-19 cases will increase and more patients will require hospitalization. Medical staff will also likely get sick. Systems will be strained, but we will prepare to meet that challenge," Hart said.

San Luis Obispo County Administrative Officer Wade Horton confirmed Wednesday that the county will be moving forward with the construction of an alternate hospital site in the Cal Poly Rec Center starting next week, to serve the growing number of patients in need of care and assessment.

The "field hospital"-type facility will include between 400 and 700 beds, and the county will continue looking at other sites that can handle alternate facilities, Horton said.

The number of cases in SLO County has continually outpaced Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, county Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein said, adding that is likely due to the faster testing capacity in the county than to higher levels of infection.

Santa Barbara County has also experienced slower turnaround times on results as many tests are completed in labs in Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties, including in San Luis Obispo County's regional lab.